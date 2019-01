18 Punjab Open Tennis matches decided

LAHORE: In all 18 matches of different age categories were played in the Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 on Wednesday. Being held at Bagh-e-Jinnah’s courts, the men’s singles had pre quarter-finals, under-18 and under-16 first round matches.

Men’s singles pre quarters: M Abid beat Zaryab Pirzada 6-2, 6-2, Hassan Said beat M Bilal 6-2, 6-0, Omer Babar beat Hammad Ahmad 6-2, 6-3, Ahmad Babar beat Hassan Riaz 6-0, 6-1, Mian Bilal beat Imran Bhatti 6-4, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Salman Ayaz 6-0, 6-0. U-18 1st round: Shehryar Ahmed beat Arham Khan 8-4, Zain Ch beat Hamza Khan 8-6, Ibrahim beat Abdullah Ahmed 8-3, Bilal beat Inaam Arif 8-0, Sherhan salim beat Sameer Ahmed 8-4, Farman Shakeel beat Ahmar Saeed 8-2.

U-16 1st round: Sameer Ahmed beat Zain Ch 8-7, Inaam Arif beat Taimoor Ali 8-5, Ihtesham Arif beat Zaryab Khan 8-5, Azaan Sajid beat Hamza Saddique 8-3, Shaeel Tahir beat Bilal Asim 9-7, Arham Khan beat Hamza Babar 8-6.