Gas crisis

Six years back, when the PPP was in power, Pakistan witnessed one of the worst gas and electricity crises. It seems that with the PTI in power, the troubling days are back. Lahore’s residents are facing an acute shortage of natural gas and electricity. Power is out every other hour and residents who use in-house electric motors to pump water have to spend hours without water. With the disappearance of water, gas and electricity, the life of Lahoris has become miserable in Naya Pakistan.

Will the PTI-led government give attention to these issues? People will gradually realise that all promises were mere hollow slogans make during election campaign.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad