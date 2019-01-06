ZAB anniversary celebrated without Bilawal

LAHORE : Like other parts of the country, the 90th birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was celebrated by jialas on Saturay in Lahore, the city where he laid the party foundation nearly five decades ago.

After the cancellation of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's tour of Lahore, due to weather, the major ceremony was held at the session court at the time when former chairman evacuee trust property board Asif Hashmi appeared before court.

Hashmi said, “ZAB not only rebuilt Pakistan but also gave it a new identity in form of the 1973 Constitution”. He said it was ZAB who brought 90,000 war prisoners back to Pakistan from Indian custody and gave the nuclear programme to this country whereas the present government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan was merely busy in winning the credit of shelter homes. He said PPP was united under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party believed in continuation of the democratic process.

Besides, PPP Lahore chapter also held a ceremony to celebrate ZAB’s birth anniversary of ZAB and lauded his contribution for Pakistan. Throughout the week, PPP Lahore chapter led by Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan have held different ceremonies in connection with the birthday of the party founder.