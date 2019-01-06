close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
January 6, 2019

Over 60 people bitten by stray dogs in Lower Dir

Peshawar

TIMERGARA: More than 60 people, including children, have been bitten by stray dogs during the last two days in Maidan, Colony Balambat, Khaima, Kandaro, Malakabad and other areas of Lower Dir district.

Sources in the District Headquarters Hospital at Timergara confirmed to this scribe that 25 people bitten by stray dogs were brought to the emergency unit of the hospital from Maidan on Friday while more than 35 others were taken there on Saturday. The victims were discharged from the hospital after getting injected with anti-rabies vaccine (ARVs). The sources revealed that there was no shortage of ARVs in the DHQ Timergara but the health facility lacked amino globulin, which is also administered to the dog bite victims.

Meanwhile, Sher Shah Khan, a resident of Malakabad area in Balambat, shot dead a stray dog outside his house. Given the wild dog attacks, people avoid allowing their children to spend time outdoors. The residents demanded the district administration to take notice of the matter.

