Fri Jan 04, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

Karachi University organises annual pharma career fair

Karachi

Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

A number of leading pharmaceutical companies participated in the Karachi University Annual Pharma Career Fair (KUAPCF) on Thursday and interacted with the students of the department of pharmacy.

According to a press release, KU’s pharmacy faculty arranged KUAPCF in its new building in which representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies set up their stalls. They briefed visitors about the products of their respective pharmaceutical organisations and also shared usages of different medicines with the students.

The students also submitted their CVs to companies they were interested in and hoped that information gathered from this career fair would be helpful for them in the future. Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Professor Dr Raheela Ikram visited all stalls and said that further improvement in pharmacist work would help in better performance in the health sector.

“Along with studies, co-curricular activities are also very important and provide a platform to enhance abilities and skills,” she said. The Student’s Adviser of Pharmacy Faculty, Dr Iyad Naeem, mentioned that KUAPCF provides a solid platform to the students to learn out of their books and syllabus and establish contacts with the pharmaceutical companies.

“Such events also provide them a chance to present their professional abilities and skills in front of the representatives of the leading pharma organisations.” Dr Naeem advised that only qualified pharmacists should be appointed at pharmacies and medical stores as they are experts of medicines and preferred early recovery of patients.

