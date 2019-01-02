New Year aerial firing injures 23 across city

Despite a ban on aerial firing by the Karachi police, celebratory gunshots caused injuries to 23 people, including women and children, in different parts of the metropolis since Monday night.

The victims received by the Civil Hospital Karachi were identified as Mohsin Shabbir, 40, Din Mohammed, 25, and Ahmad Ali, 40, who were wounded by stray bullets in the Tariq Road, Ranchore Lane and Soldier Bazaar areas respectively.

The victims received by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) were identified as Sidra Tahir, 22, Ayesha Zahoor, 14, Asif Zahooruddin, 30, Shahid Saeed, 45, and Hamza Kamal, 22, who were injured in the Korangi No. 6, Korangi Coast Guard Chowrangi, Landhi No. 6, Jacob Lines and Cantt Station areas respectively.

Other victims were identified as Niaz Mohammad, 40, Waleed Ahmed, 22, Noman Rafique, 25, Naveed Abdad Shah, 16, Hamza Umar, 19, Shafaq Shabbir, 11, Waseem Sharif, 34, Dilshad, 24, and Kelas Akhtar, 14, who were wounded in the Ayesha Manzil Block-7, Jamhooria Colony, North Nazimabad Block-H, D’Silva Town Block-P, FB Area Block-16, Ayesha Lawn (Ayesha Manzil), Jhanda Chowk (Liaquatabad), Purani Sabzi Mandi and Nagan Chowrangi areas respectively.

The JPMC later reported receiving more victims, who were identified as Talha Khurram, 17, Obaid Zaheeruddin, 25, Ghulam Akbar, 42, Noman Haroon, 26, Mohammad Arif, 40, and Ali Baqar, 39, who were injured in the Jamshed Road No. 3, Korangi No. 4, Malir Shamsi Hospital, Keamari Kutchhi Para, Korangi No. 1 and Sharea Faisal areas.

The Karachi police had earlier issued a stern warning against aerial firing to celebrate New Year.

Their statement had claimed that the Sindh police will immediately arrest those who resort to aerial firing and spoil the people’s celebrations. Until Tuesday evening, however, no reports regarding the arrest of any miscreant involved in aerial firing had been shared with the media.

PTI’s resolution

An opposition lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly has submitted a resolution in the assembly’s secretariat against lawlessness related to the incidents of aerial firing in the city to celebrate New Year.

The resolution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sidra Imran reads: “This House condemns the incidents of aerial firing resulting in the injuring of 18 people, including women and minors, on New Year’s Eve.

“This reflects a lack of public awareness and the inability of the law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety. This House recommends that the government issue arms licences only to responsible individuals.

“All the illegal weapons and arms should be confiscated by the government. The government should take strict action against the perpetrators of these acts. Such elements are a nuisance and a danger to public safety. It is the principal responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.”