close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Passing-out parade of FC recruits held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

KHAR: Sector Commander North Brigadier Naeem Akbar Raja on Monday said that the Frontier Corps (FC) had played a key role in the restoration of peace. Addressing the passing-out parade of the 26th batch, he said that FC’s history was full of sacrifices and bravery.

Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud, Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col Rehman Qadir and other civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Brigadier Naeem told the 360 recruits that they were going to shoulder a great responsibility of defending the country’s geographical borders.

He said that the training would enable the soldiers to cope with the challenges in the line of duty.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar