Passing-out parade of FC recruits held

KHAR: Sector Commander North Brigadier Naeem Akbar Raja on Monday said that the Frontier Corps (FC) had played a key role in the restoration of peace. Addressing the passing-out parade of the 26th batch, he said that FC’s history was full of sacrifices and bravery.

Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud, Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col Rehman Qadir and other civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Brigadier Naeem told the 360 recruits that they were going to shoulder a great responsibility of defending the country’s geographical borders.

He said that the training would enable the soldiers to cope with the challenges in the line of duty.