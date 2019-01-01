PTI yet to take first step on election promises: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government has yet to start its journey towards fulfillment of its electoral promises.

The promises of an across the board accountability, bringing looted wealth from abroad, not bringing mini-budgets and raising taxes and making Pakistan a Madina like state were yet to see the practical implementation, he said in a statement on Monday.

He alleged that instead of moving towards nation building, the government got busy in the decimation of its opponents while the masses remained without even clean drinking water or respectable employments. He expressed hope that the government would make 2019 the year of fulfillment of its promises and take solid steps towards making Pakistan a model Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the state of Madina.

He said the nation wanted ruthless accountability and there was need for immediate action against the remaining 436 personalities named in the Panama Leaks. He said that the nation had high hopes from the government and it should not disappoint them.

Earlier, addressing a meeting on Bangladesh situation at Mansoora, Sirajul Haq condemned the silence of UN and other international institutions over the killings of innocent citizens in Bangladesh where the worst type of dictatorship prevailed in the name of democracy. He said innocent Muslims were being victimised only because they were not ready to support a government imposing India’s slavery. He said in the drama of BD elections, India’s interests were being protected. He said dozens of people had been killed and hundreds others injured for protesting against the rigging in the BD elections but the world body and the international community was not taking any notice. He said the only reason of the world silence was that the Muslims talked of the Islamic system. He urged the Muslim world to raise its voice over the state of repression in Bangladesh.