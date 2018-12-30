Cases against Zardari stronger than Nawaz: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: The Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said there are stronger cases against Asif Zardari than those against Nawaz Sharif while many more cases are in the pipeline as well so he should stop making hue and cry.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he also claimed he could see emergence of a forward bloc in the ranks of the PML-N. Sheikh Rashid ruled out the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh and reiterated his demand for the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said Shahbaz Sharif is the leader of the NAB-tainted people in all the parties. Referring to the issuance of production orders, he said he is upset as “thieves” were being honoured. He said the constitution is a sacred book and it is at risk because of the thieves and dacoits.

Talking about the Pakistan Railways, the minister said a campaign has been launched against fare dodgers in the trains. He said 6,612 such people were caught six days and an amount of Rs 70 million was recovered from them. He also announced 10-day salary bonus to the staff of the Sukkur divisional superintendent as the ratio of recovery was the highest in that division.

The minister said 20 new trains would be launched in 2019 while private sector had also been invited to start new freight trains. He said train occupancy of Rehman Baba Express was 140 per cent and added on the pressing demand of the passengers a coach for women passengers has been reserved. He said, if needed, one coach in every train would be reserved for women passengers. He said oil depots would be established at 12 loco sheds and approval for this had already been obtained from the ECC. He said a request had also been forwarded to seek magisterial powers for divisional superintendent to curb the menace of fare dodging on the trains, under which, fare dodgers might be detained for up to a week.