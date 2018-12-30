PCMA proposes advisory council

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Saturday proposed an advisory council consisting of all stakeholders and urged the government to activate Pakistani embassies to help promote exports of the country.

The PCMEA office-bearers in its meeting also urged the government to take concrete steps on war footing for revival of the economy that would also help give the Pakistani products an easy access to international markets.

The association stressed the need for taking advantages of successful economic experiments of China, Malaysia and Singapore and delegations consisting of public-private entities should visit foreign countries especially in international exhibitions.

It said no country could strengthen its economy without increasing its volume of exports, therefore government should not adhere to ad holism and artificial policies but chalk out long-term policies keeping in view the ground realities.

Government was urged to patronise the manufacturers and exporters and monitor them after setting the targets of increasing exports in all concerned sectors. The association demanded of the government to assign special duty to all commercial attaches of the embassies and fix targets for them.