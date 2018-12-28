Nishtar Hospital Multan

Doctor’s appointment in violation of merit angers CJP

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took the Punjab chief secretary and health secretary to task over the appointment of a doctor to Nishtar Hospital Multan in violation of merit and remarked that culture of ‘sifarish’ (illegal recommendation) would be uprooted.

Following the court’s directions, Punjab chief secretary and health secretary appeared before a three-member bench, seized with a suo motu case of doctor’s appointment against merit. The CJP told the chief secretary: “You claimed that appointments were made on merit; but, in fact, blue-eyed doctors of chief minister had been recruited and the qualified doctors had been ignored deliberately. “We (the court) are trying to strengthen bureaucracy, but it is promoting ‘sifarshi culture,” he added.

Secretary coordination stated that the principal secretary to CM could not turn up because he had gone to Bahawalpur, along with the CM. “I know who did ‘sifarish’ for whom. I will not allow the ‘sifarshi culture as long as I am chief justice.” When asked what CM’s connection with the matter was, health secretary replied that it is an administrative issue, and the CM was the executive head of the province. The CJ said the court would examine the whole process and take action against the responsible. He summoned CS, health secretary and VC of Nishtar College for Friday).