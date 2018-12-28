Peace in Afghanistan vital for peace in Pakistan, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ, on Thursday and discussed matters related to regional security and the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.

According to the ISPR, both the dignitaries expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of the Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonized efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Russia in Islamabad, Alexey Yurevish Dedov, conferred gallantry awards on officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army in recognition of their act of bravery of saving the life of a Russian mountaineer in the Northern Areas of the country.

The Russian envoy called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed. Later, the visiting dignitary conferred the Order of Friendship, Medal for Courage in Salvation and Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue to 10 officers and two soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their cooperation, commitment and audacity during search and rescue operation at Latok-1 to rescue Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov from 20,650 feet AMSL in July 2018. The rescue mission, spanned over six days, was carried out by the Army Aviation under most hostile and challenging conditions. The Russian ambassador also presented the Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation to the army chief.