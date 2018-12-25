PPP Hazara president named

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed a senior politician from Mansehra, Malik Waheed, as the divisional president of the party in Hazara.

A notification issued by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greeted Malik Waheed on assuming the office in Hazara division. The office of divisional president had been lying vacant for the last three months when the former provincial minister, Ahmad Hussain Shah, quit the PPP and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to contest by-election on its ticket in PK-30 scheduled to be held on February 20, the next year. “Our party has been passing through a critical phase of its history but we would overcome all the odds with courage and determination like in the past,” said Waheed.

“Nobody can vanish and the time is not far when people would vote it into power,” he added. The newly appointed divisional president said he would soon start meeting the party workers and office-bearers in Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar and three districts of Kohistan.