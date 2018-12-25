Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership a role model for us: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom movement is a beacon of light for all of us. Under his dynamic leadership, the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent was materialised.

In his message issued here Monday, the chief minister said that establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, harmony and affection was the dream of founder of the nation and we are living as a independent nation due to the hard work and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles as well as a statesman and courageous leader whose leadership is a role model for us. Transforming the country as one Pakistan for both the rich and the poor is a commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he is striving for materialising the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that sayings of Quaid-e-Azam are a beacon of light and harbinger of prosperity of the country. Pakistan can get rid of crises by following the sayings of the founder of the nation, he added. In fact, Pakistan can be made a true Islamic welfare state by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

The chief minister said there is no room for terrorism and fanaticism in a Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. We will have to move forward by promoting the national agenda in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam so that Pakistan could achieve its lost glory.

By the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam will be given a practical shape under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and everyone will have equal access to socio-economic justice. Similarly, dream of making Pakistan a true welfare Islamic state will also be fulfilled in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We will utilise all our energies to achieve this goal. We should also make a commitment on this day to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for the bright future of the country, he concluded.