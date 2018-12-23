Hamza for Shahbaz treatment abroad

LAHORE: Senior leader of PML-N and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that in its first 100 days the PTI government delivered nothing except uncertainty which is really dangerous.

Talking to the members of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery at Model Town on Saturday, he said one could not run even a home with uncertainty so what to talk of running a country of over 200 million people with uncertainty. He said from a businessman to a street everyone was worried because of the uncertainty and directionless approach of the government.

Hamza Shahbaz while terming the incumbent government a product of rigging reiterated his stance that they took oath with heavy hearts just to ensure the continuity of democracy, no matter how bad it was.

“It is understandable that no government can achieve progress and prosperity in just 100 days but it can at least set the direction,” he said while coming hard on the PTI government for inflation and “directionless approach.” He added Prime Minister Imran Khan should either fulfil the promises he made with the people before coming in power or render apology for failing to do so.

To a question, he said they did not want early elections but wanted to see the incumbent government fulfil the promises it had made to the poor people of the country. “We would not let the PTI become political martyr,” he added.

The PML-N leader said when there was government of PML-N in Punjab it had to face severe criticism for Rs 30 billion public-friendly metro bus project but the same could not be started in Peshawar even with Rs 80 billion while the beautiful city was turned into ruins. He said the incumbent government was hiding behind the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and was involved in political victimisation of their opponents. He said Shahbaz Sharif had been arrested for over two months now while no evidence could be found against him so far. “Shahbaz Sharif risked his health to serve the masses and saved billion of rupees of the nation in CPEC projects,” Hamza said while adding Shahbaz Sharif was called by NAB in Saaf Pani project but was arrested in Ashiana housing project. He said under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif the country was brought out of darkness by adding massive energy to the national grid. “Gone are the days when people of the country had to bear 16-hour long power outages,” he added.

To a question, he said Shahbaz Sharif should be allowed his treatment aboard, adding all legal formalities would be fulfilled to ensure his medical treatment abroad. Hamza Shahbaz said it was good to see friends coming forward to help Pakistan out of economic crisis but added because of massive loss in the wake of devaluation of rupee against dollar, going to IMF would be unavoidable. He questioned how we can dictate IMF when there was a saying “Beggars can’t be choosers.” He also criticised Imran Khan for his populist pre-election rhetoric to smash the begging bowl and his statement on U-turn.

“You are not Mr. Clean,” Hamza said while adding a NAB reference also existed against Imran Khan in helicopter case. He also mentioned cases related to Malam Jabba, Babar Awan and Aleema Khan while coming hard of the PTI leaders for using “foul language” against the opponents and terming them dacoits, etc.

Answering to another question, Hamza said PML-N was fully intact and was playing its effective role as the opposition with the help of other parties, both at national and provincial level.