Summit lists five factors for organ donation programme’s success

The government, the clergy, the media, public awareness and the medical profession can play an instrumental role in bridging the existing social and religious divide so that the deceased organ donation programme can succeed in Pakistan.

This was stated by Prof Anwar Naqvi of the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) at a conference held at the SIUT Karachi in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent in North America (Appna).

Appna is a network representing over 18,000 physicians and medical students of Pakistani origin who are engaged in medical practice and academics in the US. They also represent the alumni of various medical colleges of Pakistan.

The two-day summit was attended by around 100 delegates who discussed a whole range of health care issues in Pakistan. They had earlier held similar meetings in Lahore and Islamabad.

The summit in Karachi concluded on Saturday with a pledge to foster more cooperation between the two medical bodies in the field of education and health care.

Impediments in the success and growth of the deceased organ donation programme were discussed in detail at the summit, which was attended by over 50 consultants and surgeons from the US alone.

Presiding over a workshop on the deceased organ donation programme, Prof Naqvi discussed the relevant social and cultural issues. He also presented the international index of successful programmes implemented in many parts of the world. “Regrettably, Pakistan doesn’t figure on the list, which includes five Islamic countries.”

Stressing the importance of public mobilisation and creating awareness, he said hospitals and their appointed transplant coordinators can play an important role in this regard.

Legal process

The SIUT’s Prof Mirza Naqi Zafar spoke on the legal process initiated by the Supreme Court under the aegis of the Law & Justice Commission.

Zafar said the commission’s directives aimed at making the programme successful are based on many aspects, including organ donation pledge to be included in the driving licence and CNICs and making it compulsory for hospitals to report all brain deaths within six hours.

Dr Nasir Luck, Dr Farina Hanif and Dr Sadia Nishat of the SIUT presented their findings regarding the media, public outreach and the aspects of brain death. Other workshops discussed issues relating to cardiology, stroke management and gynaecology. The day concluded with a Q&A session.

‘A healthy trend’

Inaugurating the summit a day earlier, SIUT Director Prof Adib Rizvi lauded Appna’s gesture of holding the meeting in their homeland and advised them that this healthy trend must continue.

Rizvi reminded the visiting doctors that in Pakistan’s health care system, “there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel” and, therefore, their professional services are always needed to improve the system.

He asked them never to abandon their homeland because they owe a great deal to it.

In a detailed presentation, he gave an overview of the SIUT’s activities and the journey that has spanned more than four decades.

He also highlighted the institute’s philosophy, its cornerstone, to provide free treatment to all without bias or hurting a patient’s dignity.

He pointed out that in a country where 85 per cent of the population is disenfranchised and where a huge disparity exists, very little choices have been left for the poor. He was of the opinion that the SIUT can truly mitigate the sufferings of the marginalised segment of the population. He said the philosophy introduced by the SIUT can be replicated anywhere else.

Welcome address

In his welcome address, Appna President Dr Iqbal Zafar Hamid said his association is committed to the capacity-building of their professional colleagues and medical students living in Pakistan. Appreciating their collaboration with the SIUT, he said it is going to be a milestone for future activities.

The inaugural session was followed by a series of workshops in which discussions were held by specialists on hepatitis, stress disorder, stroke and patient safety.

The workshops also discussed basic life support, medical education, ultrasound-guided procedures, neurology review for general practitioners, cosmetic dermatology and communication skills for physicians and students.