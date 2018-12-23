close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
December 23, 2018

Rampant poverty

Newspost

This refers to the article ‘Wealth creation and poverty’ (December 21) by Dr Ikramul Haq. The writer has beautifully painted the horrifying picture of reality. It is true that the poor are suffering from all kind of problems and are getting even poorer because the rich are not paying taxes.

When a government fails to collect direct taxes, it increases the sales tax to collect more revenue through indirect taxation. But this strategy hurts only the poor. It is disappointing to see that the ruling party has done a little for the welfare of the poor.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

