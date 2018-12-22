close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Govt to set up 3 shelter homes in Multan

National

MULTAN: The Punjab government has decided establishing three shelter homes in Multan to accommodate the shelterless people in the district. These shelter homes will serve meals, accommodation and shelter to the people facing inadequacies of life. The government has planned establishing three shelter homes at three different locations: general bus stand, Qila Qasim Bagh and railway station. The Punjab government has directed the Multan City District Government to set up tent homes in the district. A CDG spokesperson

Friday said that three temporary tent shelters were going to establish for the passengers and homeless people.

