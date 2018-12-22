KU’s convocation today

The 29th annual convocation of the University of Karachi will be held today at the varsity’s Valika Cricket Ground. The convocation will begin at 10am with a welcome address by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while Governor Imran Ismail, who is also the chancellor of KU, will preside over the ceremony, stated a press release issued on Friday.

It added that classes, exams and public dealings will not take place on convocation day and only students who are receiving their degrees and/or gold medals would be allowed to enter the campus.