Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

KU’s convocation today

Karachi

December 22, 2018

The 29th annual convocation of the University of Karachi will be held today at the varsity’s Valika Cricket Ground. The convocation will begin at 10am with a welcome address by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while Governor Imran Ismail, who is also the chancellor of KU, will preside over the ceremony, stated a press release issued on Friday.

It added that classes, exams and public dealings will not take place on convocation day and only students who are receiving their degrees and/or gold medals would be allowed to enter the campus.

