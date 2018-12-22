KU’s convocation today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The 29th annual convocation of the University of Karachi will be held today at the varsity’s Valika Cricket Ground. The convocation will begin at 10am with a welcome address by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while Governor Imran Ismail, who is also the chancellor of KU, will preside over the ceremony, stated a press release issued on Friday.
It added that classes, exams and public dealings will not take place on convocation day and only students who are receiving their degrees and/or gold medals would be allowed to enter the campus.
The 29th annual convocation of the University of Karachi will be held today at the varsity’s Valika Cricket Ground. The convocation will begin at 10am with a welcome address by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while Governor Imran Ismail, who is also the chancellor of KU, will preside over the ceremony, stated a press release issued on Friday.
It added that classes, exams and public dealings will not take place on convocation day and only students who are receiving their degrees and/or gold medals would be allowed to enter the campus.