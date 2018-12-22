KIBF is proof that books are still alive, says education minister

Minister for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah formally inaugurated the 14th Karachi International Book Fair on Friday.

Thousands of visitors, including students, teachers and academicians, thronged to the Expo Centre on the first day of the book fair. Around 330 stalls have been installed there while more than 100 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries including Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates are participating.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister Shah said that he wanted similar book fairs to be held in other cities of Sindh as well such as Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirphur Khas, and that he had already spoken to the KIBF organisers in this regard.

Lauding the organisers of the event, Shah said that they had the full support of the education department which will also participate fully in the event next year. “This fair is proof that books are still alive,” he said. “Even in this era of modern technology where everything is being digitised, there is no better feeling than turning the pages of a book while reading.”

Governor Imran Ismail, MQM leaders Amir Khan and Khwaja Izharul Hassan also attended the ceremony and visited various stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ismail said that in today’s digital era, the KIBF is an encouraging sign that our young generation is not going far from the age of books and libraries.

There are thousands of Urdu books available at the exhibition and the use of Urdu language makes us proud, he said. The governor added that that he always likes to read from books because book reading is better than reading from a computer or other electronic device. “The federal government has allocated a hefty amount to be spent on development, including four mega-projects.”

MQM leader Amir Khan said Karachi welcomes KIBF. “This exhibition is a ray of hope for the people of the city,” he said. MQM leader Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan said that such book fairs should be organised in other districts of Sindh as well. He added that by promoting mobile library culture, the Sindh government can also maximise the interest of readers.

Other visitors said that such international book fairs were not only beneficial for publishers but also for government agencies as an effective tool of diplomacy. The fair will continue till December 25.