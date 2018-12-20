IMSciences hosts training session for youth

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences on Wednesday hosted a training session for the youth, which focussed on their positive role in ensuring a more inclusive, safe and peaceful society.

A communications company, Concepts Unlimited, conducted the session. The Australian High Commission in Pakistan supported the project. Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson, was also present at the event.

The project titled “#YOUTHA1K – Connecting Youth for better tomorrow” is being implemented in four cities across Pakistan. The cities are Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. Further support will be provided to selected ideas from young people which aim at enduring a more tolerant society and support the exchange of ideas. The students from the IMSciences pitched business ideas with a social cause during the event.

The winners included Hamza Gigyani and Rida Khalid. Their ideas were rejuvenating handicrafts in Pakistan and replacing plastic bags with recyclable ones, respectively. Addressing the concluding ceremony, the Australian high commissioner said: “Pitching about rehab, art inclusion, woman empowerment and compassion is heartening to see. This year marked the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of UN. And you are living in part of the world which has witnessed it closely…a conscious application of that framed universal declaration is also the need of the hour. You are collectively bringing the ideas of inclusiveness and demonstration of a great determination.”

Haider Mairaj, head of programmes for Concepts Unlimited, said: “Productive and positive role of the youth of Pakistan is critical to a more prosperous, stable, safe and peaceful Pakistan. It is important to provide platforms for youth to share ideas and exchange views. We provided a similar platform through this training and look forward to work with the selected ideas from youth to continue to support them.”IMSciences Joint Director, Dr Usman Ghani, awarded a shied to the Australian high commissioner at the end of the function.