Maulana Rumi zenith of Islamic mysticism: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said, "Maulana Jalal-ud-Din Rumi is zenith of Islamic mysticism.

He was a great personality and his discourse of Sufism has inspired the Poet of the East Dr Allama Iqbal. Sufism is not such a discourse which eggs on a person to go to desert or jungle for leading an isolated life. However, the concept of Sufism is rather different that teaches us to recognise ourselves by diving into the ocean of mysticism". The minister was addressing a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of the renowned Sufi poet Maulana Jalal-ud-Din Rumi held by Persian Department of Lahore College for Women University, here Monday. He said that Maulana Rumi was a great personality of Persian literature and his poetry in Sufism for lapse of 800 years was remembered among Sufi poets and lovers of mysticism. "If we act upon the teachings and discourse of Maulana Rumi in Sufism, we may create such a world which ensures peace and tranquility. The discourse of Maulana Rumi teaches us that noble personalities do not die but they resort to Allah Almighty for seeking His blessings after their death," added the minister. Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Iranian Consul General Reza Naziri, DG Iranian Consul General Rezai Fard, Head of Persian Department Dr Faleha Zehra and large number of girl students were present. However, a documentary based on teachings and thoughts of Maulana Jalal-ud-Din Rumi was also shown to the participants at the occasion.

Later on, a well-known film artist Mira called on the minister in his office chamber and informed him that she intended to make a film for the uplift of film industry, for which, she sought financial cooperation from the Culture Department. The minister assured of all-out cooperation from his department in this regard.

Christmas: In Lahore General Hospital, nurses have started their preparations to celebrate Christmas with full enthusiasm and for this purpose Christmas Trees are being decorated. Nurses have a number of plans regarding 25th December for which in different sections of Lahore General Hospital arrangements are in full swing. Nurses are also decorating their wards and reception in traditional style and especially nurses of Christian community have more sentiments in this regard. Talking in this regard, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab has said that Christmas is equally sacred for all of us.