28 in the run for PS-94 by-polls on January 24

Around 28 candidates from various political parties have submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming by-polls scheduled on January 24 in the provincial assembly constituency PS-94 that comprises areas of Landhi.

The seat fell vacant on November 27 after the death of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s MPA Muhammad Wajahat, who was suffering from cancer.

Wajahat won the seat in the July general elections by securing 32,729 votes, defeating Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Shoaibur Rehman who bagged 14,030 votes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Fareedullah and Muhajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi’s candidate Arif Azam ranked third and fourth by bagging 13,636 votes and 10,828 votes, respectively.

According to the final list released by returning officer Pervez Ahmed Kalhoro, 28 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for January’s by-polls in PS-94. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out till December 19, while appeals against the decisions of the returning officers (ROs) can be filed till December 22, the schedule issued by the Election Commission Pakistan stated.

The final list of candidates contesting polls will be issued on December 26 and electoral symbols will be allotted on December 27. Interviews with official of various political parties in District Korangi suggest that the MQM-P, PTI, MQM-Haqiqi and the Pak Sarzameen Party are interested in taking part in the by-polls.

From the MQM-P, four aspirants – Amir Jamil, Ahmed Ahmed, M Aaqil and Hashim Zaidi – have their submitted papers, but according to the party, the final name would be announced soon. The PSP has fielded Muhammad Irfan Majeed, while other parties will also announce their candidates this week.

However, local analysts believe that the MQM-P is in position to win the constituency with a great margin because it mainly comprises lower-income Mohajir-populated neighbourhoods’ where the party still enjoys support.

It is pertinent to mention that the MQM-P has already won NA-240, the national assembly constituency comprising Landhi and Korangi, with a margin of over 31,000 votes from the TLP’s candidate Muhammad Asif.