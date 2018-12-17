Hockey Series Open starts today

KARACHI: The Hockey Series Open (HSO) begins on Monday (today) with a match between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan at National Hockey stadium.

It is expected that provincial minister Basharat Raja would inaugurate the HSO. Meanwhile, the PHF is busy finalising the arrangements for Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL), Pakistan’s first professional league. Its details would be announced during the HSO, sources informed ‘The News’ on Sunday.

The sources in the PHF said that the professional league would be organised at a time when Pakistan senior team would be featuring in FIH’s Pro Hockey League, which starts from February 2.

It is expected that PHF would say goodbye to senior players and induct a number of juniors in the senior outfit. Through the PSHL, PHF intends to groom young talent, giving it experience of modern day hockey. To accommodate maximum number of young players, there will be an age limit for participation in the league, the sources said.