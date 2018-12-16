Zardari meets Akhtar Mengal

KARACHI: The former President, Asif Ali Zardari has said the 18th Constitutional Amendment ensures equal rights for all the provinces and has also strengthened the federation of Pakistan.

The former president and chief of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians stated this during a meeting with the leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal, here on Friday night. The former president said the 18th Constitutional Amendment was approved for the sake of progress of the country and the nation. Zardari said being the president of the country he voluntarily transferred his powers to the parliament. He said the decision to adopt the 18th Constitutional Amendment was not his personal step as it was the resolve of the entire parliament, but it is now lamentable that certain forces are trying to roll back this amendment. He said during his stint in the presidency, he had taken such decisions, which were in conformity with the constitution and in the interest of the masses. He said the Balochistan development package given by the previous PPP-led government had led to the development and progress of the province and its people. He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was initiated during the PPP’s rule while its foundations were laid in Balochistan. The meeting between former president and Akhtar Mengal was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and others.