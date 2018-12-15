US pressurising Pakistan to do more: Rabbani

KARACHI: The former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani criticized the United States for pressuring Pakistan to ‘do more’ despite the country had suffered grave losses in terms of economic and human losses. Rabbani was speaking at the distinguished lecture series during the The Festival of Arts and Ideas, organized by Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Friday.

He said America had never protected the interests of Pakistan; instead they had always been concerned about their own interests. “Once their interests are fully served, they show no qualms and leave us in the lurch,” said Mr. Rabbani. He criticized United States for putting Pakistan in the blacklist of religious freedom.

Rabbani said United States wanted to make India as the regional policeman because it considered India as its strategic partner; however, such American design was not acceptable to Pakistan. He said Pakistan is a sovereign country and would accept anything that was agreed upon on equal terms.

He said the mindset of Indian establishment is rigid and narrow, as it has sabotaged every good move from Pakistan. He referred to recent opening of Kartarpur route, which was a good gesture offered by Pakistan, yet, Indian foreign minister refused to attend the ceremony. He said India is involved in state-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan. He added the worst violations of human rights are being committed in Indian-occupied Kashmir where all international laws and norms were being broken up and the rest of the world was silent. He asked where was the conscience of the West on those violations in Kashmir where children, women and men are being killed and exposed to pellet guns. He said the Muslims in India are being attacked and killed on the pretext of eating beef.

Rabbani said the ban on student unions divided students depriving them of the gift of critical thinking; due to lack of academic freedom .He said the Senate had passed a resolution demanding lifting of ban on students union, but no action was taken.

Prof Zeliha Kocak Tufan, a member of Turkish Council of Higher Education discussed issues relating to higher education of her country. She said a total of 206 institutions offering higher education in which 140,000 students from various countries are admitted in the universities at Ankara and Istanbul. They included 1,822 students from Pakistan. She referred to an exchange programme under which 256 students and 171 faculty members were affiliated with Turkish universities.

A panel discussion was held on leadership strategies for Pakistani business. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said Pakistan and Turkey have close friendly relations that are being strengthened day by day. He said SMIU has also a close association with Turkey because the Sultan of Turkey had given the title of `Effendi` to Hassanally, founder of SMI.

Earlier, SMIU vice chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh presented shield to the guest speakers afterwards. An impressive show celebrated the life of author Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo. The students also presented the poetry of Sufi poets Rumi and Iqbal.