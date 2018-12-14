PHF chief forms inquiry committee over WC debacle

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Thursday formed an inquiry commission to review the performance of national team in the Hockey World Cup.

Former hockey team captain Rasheed junior will head the commission who will investigate the reasons behind Pakistan’s poor performance in the mega event. The other members include Manzoor-ul-Hasan and Shahid Ali.

The commission hase been asked to present their complete report within 10 days as the federation is now all set to take bold steps to put Pakistan’s hockey back on track. According to Khokhar, the team’s performance is getting worst day by day and now the time has come to bring some huge changes in the federation. He was quick to add that they will take all possible measure to improve the status of hockey in the country.

“We will take strict actions on commission’s report,” he stated. The commission will reach all the coaches, the team’s captain and senior players to find out the reasons behind their miserable show in the World Cup. The PHF’s secretary Shahbaz Senior will also present in front of the federation, the president said. It is pertinent to mention here that winless Pakistan team finished their world cup campaign losing to Belgium in a crossover contest. It is for the first time in the history that Pakistan came back without winning a single match in the world cup.