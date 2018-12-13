Building bridges between research, academic activities

Islamabad : Over 2,000 health care experts, subject authorities and scientists are expected to converge in Islamabad on December 15 to deliberate on recent trends in healthcare, management, diagnostics, therapeutics, landmark trials, discoveries and updates in a range of specialties. The occasion is the 1st Annual National Scientific Congress (NSC).

Organized by Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) and Shifa International Hospitals in partnership with the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA-USA) and Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons of UK (APPS-UK); along with leading and renowned national collaborators including Higher Education Commission, and Fauji Foundation Hospital, among others, the Congress will be preceded by two days of activities encompassing workshops, master classes and group discussions at various campuses and venues of the STMU and SIH.

Addressing a press briefing at the National Press Club on Monday, Prof. Mohammad Iqbal, Chairman of NSC said the vision of Congress revolves around ‘Innovation’ in medical research and practices, ‘Integration’ of new ideas and disciplines, and ‘Application’ of research outcomes to address our national health issues. Other panelists included secretary of the Congress Prof. Dr. Tausif Ahmed Rajput, Convener Dr. Saeedullah Shah and Secretary Scientific Sessions Dr. Hadi Khan.

Although the conference invites a wide array of international speakers, it has humbly been referred to as a national congress because of its focus around national health issues.