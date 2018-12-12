Dacoits have a field day in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits and thieves deprived the citizens of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 22 hits here on Tuesday.

In Gakhar Mandi police precincts, armed men snatched Rs0.2 million and a cellphone from Afzal; in Sadar area of Wazirabad, dacoits took away Rs80,000, a gold ring and two cellphones and in Sabzi Mandi area, swindlers took away Rs60,000 and gold ornaments from a woman.

Robbers looted Rs35,000 and a cellphone from Fazeel from Civil Lines area; Liaquat was deprived of Rs0.3 million, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint; in Gakhar Mandi, robbers snatched Rs50,000 from Arshad Cheema; in Sadr area of Gujranwala, bandits snatched Rs60,000 and two cellphones from Ahmed; dacoits took away Rs0.2 million and gold ornaments from Yasin at Sohdra; Liaquat Chattha was deprived of Rs0.45 million and a cellphone at Nowshera Virkan; in Satellite Town while swindlers took away Rs0.1 million and gold ornaments from a woman.

In Sabzi Mandi area, armed men looted Rs27,000, gold chain and a cellphone from Faizan; in People’s Colony police precincts, Irshad was deprived of Rs0.12.million and two cell phones at gunpoint; in Khiali area, bandits snatched Rs35,000 and a cellphone from Khurram; three armed men entered the house of Habib and looted Rs0.1 million, gold ornaments, laptop and other valuables, At Emanabad, robbers looted Rs55,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Azan Ali; dacoits took away Rs9,000 and car from Moeez at Wazirabad while swindlers took away Rs52,000 from Mustansar at Baghbanpura. In Sadr area of Wazirabad, Farman was deprived of Rs0.35 million, gold ornaments and a cellphone at gunpoint. Some armed men snatched Rs0.310 million, gold ornaments and cellphone from Mansha in Sabzi Mandi area. Some unknown thieves swept away the houses of Khalil and Hussain while the car of Tahir was stolen from Khiali area.

ACE seals three illegal plazas: Anti-Corruption Establishment Tuesday sealed three illegal plazas and also recovered over one million rupees’ dues from the owners.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said the department had traced various illegal commercial buildings at Narowal and sealed the plazas of M Usman, Syed Mudassar and M Ali for not having the NOCs from the departments concerned.

Meanwhile, the ACE teams have also recovered one million rupees dues from Majeed Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Sultan Mehmood and M Ali. The ACE authorities have issued the deadline of five days to collect the dues from the remaining commercial buildings located in Narowal district.

Gang busted: The CIA police Tuesday arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash and illegal arms from them. Talking to media, DSP Imran Abbas said that accused Hassan Ali, Talha, Iftikhar and M Asif belonged to ‘Kodu gang’ and were also involved in a dozen of dacoity and robbery incidents. During the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly confessed that they have looted a large number of citizens in Wahndo, Sabzi Mandi police precincts. Police have recovered Rs0.32 million cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

non-custom paid items seized: The anti-smuggling squad of the Customs Tuesday seized two trucks loaded with non-custom paid items at Wazirabad and Aalam Chowk, Gujranwala. Reportedly, the customs team set up a checkpoint at Wazirabad and seized a truck full of smuggled items, including printers, scanners, toners, cell phones and other items, worth two million rupees. Another team have seized a truck full of Irani tiles of worth 1.2 million rupees and started the investigation.

Lawyers’ strike continues: Lawyers continued their strike on the 28th day here on Tuesday. They are observing strike for acceptance of their demand of setting up an LHC bench at Gujranwala.

The protesting lawyers held a sit-in, blocked the Sialkot Road and chanted slogans against the higher authorities for not fulfilling their demand. Citizens faced nuisance who came to the sessions court for their legal matters.