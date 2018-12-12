HEC seeks data about law students admitted without test

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked the universities and affiliated colleges to submit by December 15, 2018 the data of law students who have been admitted to law degree programmes without appearing in HEC-Law Admission Test (LAT) held on August 19, 2018.

A letter issued to Vice Chancellors and heads of universities reveals that on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, admission of only those students will be considered valid who have taken the HEC-LAT test and secured 50 per cent marks. This test is aimed at discerning whether the candidates have the aptitude for the programme.

HEC has repeatedly issued letters to the Vice Chancellors and heads of all public sector universities, requesting them for provision of the requisite data. According to the Supreme Court judgment, the students aspiring for admission in law programmes must appear in the law test.

In order to facilitate the students, HEC conducted LAT test on August 19, 2018. However, some students could not take the examination on this date. A subsequent test will be administered.

The universities have been asked to provide the list of students who have been admitted in LLB programme without obtaining the test score, so that test is conducted for them and their admissions are finalised.

job fair: Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement has organised a job fair for the students of Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology in order to provide employment opportunities to the students.

In this regard, Fauji Fertilizer set up their camp at undergraduate study. CCPC Director Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Col (R) Shahid of Fauji Fertilizer and other officials were present on the occasion. Many students were interviewed and shortlisted on the spot.

Dr Abdul Qayyum said CCPC was organising activities on regular basis to train teachers and provide career opportunities to the students on the direction of the vice-chancellor. health camps: Punjab University Teaching Hospital (PUTH) will arrange two informative and early diagnostic camps regarding diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and uric acid for university population on Wednesday (today) at PUTH premises.