Alien world spotted finally as astronomers finds baby planet

Scientists have found a planet outside of the solar system, which was in the formation phase, by using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory.

Astronomers believe the newbie is forming within a nebula, 440 light-years distant from earth. The proto-planet was seen in orbit around a young binary star system, stellar companion, known as HD 135344B.

The star is enveloped by a swirling disk of gas and dust which exactly works as raw material for the celestial body.

"Unlike many previous observations, this time we are able to directly detect the signal of the proto-planet," says Francesco Maio, lead author of the study and researcher at the University of Florence, Italy.

Maio further penned: “What makes this discovery strongly a turning point is that now we have found confidence in the planet's existence with its own light.”

The planet in the making might have started developing due to gas and dust clouds collapsing in its own gravity or a brown dwarf in terms of a failed star.

The star is around double of Jupiter mass and at a very distance from its star the same as Neptune is far from the Sun.