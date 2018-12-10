close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
Arsalan replaces Rizwan in Pak hockey squad

Sports

LAHORE: Experienced Arslan Qadir has been replaced with injured captain Mohammad Rizwan Sr in the Pakistan squad for the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.Rizwan Sr had a toe fracture which has ruled him out for the rest of the World Cup. D.G. Khan’s Arslan, whose brother Faisal Qadir is also a member of this Pakistan team, arrived in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

