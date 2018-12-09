PRCS celebrates volunteerism

Islamabad: Volunteerism can help effect positive social change by fostering inclusive societies that respect diversity, equality and the participation of all – it is a fundamental source of community strength, resilience, solidarity and social cohesion.

The Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Dr. Saeed Elahi expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony arranged in connection with International Volunteers Day here at Trail-5, Darra Janga, Margalla Hills, on Thursday.

The Youth and Volunteers Department of PRCS organised several activities to celebrate International Volunteers Day under the theme ‘Volunteers Build Resilient Communities,’ along with International Day of Persons with Disabilities; some of the activities included sports events, a poster competition, a fun quiz for students and a walk of resilience.

The ceremony was attended by disabled persons from Dia Foundation, members of the Blind Association, Bar Association, Pakistan Girls Guide Association, Pakistan Boy Scouts, traders, students, volunteers and staff of PRCS. Shane Knox from Ireland Health Services and Ambulance Service College, Dublin, Prosecutor General ANF Raja Inam Amin Minhas, Senior Advocate Supreme Court Chaudhary Ehtasham-ul-Haq, and Advocate Mian Zain Qureshi were also present.

The Programme Manager of Youth and Volunteers Sami Ullah Abbasi stated that the theme of this year’s International Volunteer Day showcases the efforts of local community volunteers who contribute to make their communities more resilient against natural disasters, economic stresses and political shocks. “It is indeed a feather in PRCS’s cap that the number of its trained volunteers is increasing tremendously in many districts,” he added.