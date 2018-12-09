Woman arrested for murdering husband over affair

Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding the murder of a general store owner.

The body of 45-year-old Abdul Sattar with torture marks was found in his house in Al-Falah on December 3. The man ran a general store in Shah Faisal Colony.

The police claimed a major breakthrough in the case and said they had arrested the victim’s wife, Hameeda, for her involvement in the murder.

During the initial interrogation, the woman admitted that she killed her husband during a clash over a family dispute.

She told the police that the dispute started a few months ago when she found out that her husband was in a relationship with someone else.

On December 3, she killed her husband with the help of her children and household utensils.

Afger the murder, Hameeda tried to give the impression that Sattar was killed when he offered resistance to a house robbery.

The police said the children of the couple, who allegedly helped their mother in the murder, had been detained and they would be arrested if their involvement in the murder was confirmed. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.