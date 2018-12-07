Man dies in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died in a collision between two motorcycles and a tractor-trolley near Chak 309/GB on Pirmahal-Khikha Road on Thursday. According to Chuttiana police, Muhammad Zaman died and Muhammad Luqman of Chak 309/GB and Muhammad Wasim and Imran Ali of B-Block locality of Pirmahal sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycles.