Faisal appeals SC to save Pak football

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President has appealed to Honorable Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to save Pakistan football from suspension and disaster.

Speaking at the press conference, Faisal said: Government never supported PFF, rather PFF has always been getting the bulk of its funds from FIFA and AFC and it is only because of FIFA & AFC, due to which Pak football is being run. If the support from FIFA and AFC stopped it will result in abandonment of football activities in the country because no other entity can afford footballing expenditures.

FIFA has 2011 countries as its member associations which have to abide by the FIFA statutes, it is mandatory. It has been seen in the past that footballing powerhouses like France, Nigeria, Kuwait and many more were banned by FIFA when its statutes were not given respect by overruling them.

FIFA’s clear direction to its member associations is to follow its rules or otherwise part their ways. We have held national tournaments according to upcoming international events. National Challenge Cup, Women Championship, PFF League, PPL and other events were held to prepare teams for international events. Series of the international events were participated by our national teams.

He further said that the elections of every statutory body are held according to its statutes, that was what we expected but unfortunately it happened otherwise. PFF statutes have not been followed. He named Shoaib Shaheen, the returning officer for the PFF elections, for making his own laws negating PFF Statues. He clearly violated PFF Statues which was also brought to the notice of Hon Supreme Court.

Faisal said that during the last 9 months, other than holding domestic events in an unprecedented number, we hired international coach and trainer from Brazil with the support of our brotherly country Bahrain. We have also engaged a Brazilian women coach for our national women team.

With such efforts and facilities, our team succeeded in excelling at international levels in 2018, showing historic performances in Asian Games, SAFF Championship and U-15 SAFF championship.

“I appeal to honorable Supreme Court to intercede and save Pakistan from FIFA ban. It will destroy all our efforts and ruin all the good work done by us. We have fixed deposit of Rs 18 crore and FIFA funds of 7 lakh dollars in PFF accounts. This amount only belongs to Pakistan footballers and football family given to us by FIFA and AFC for the development of football. The illegal occupation of the PFF house along with the accounts since 2015 caused a stoppage of 3 and half years to the football activities. Over PKR 3.5 Crore were spent by the body which was not recognized by FIFA along with the court appointed administrator which went unaccounted for and which were later on a hassle for us in the audit conduct by FIFA as well.”