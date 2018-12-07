Balochistan students visit UoP

PESHAWAR: Around 200 students from different areas of Balochistan on Thursday visited the University of Peshawar under the auspices of the Southern Command and Higher Education Commission initiative.

Since 2015, the initiative has been carried out by the Voice of Balochistan, a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Quetta, to promote inter-provincial harmony through study and exposure visits of Balochistan students to the northern parts of the country.

The visiting students had a detailed visit of different centres and departments of the university. A variety of activities were arranged for them.

At the Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Museum of Archaeology, they were given a multimedia presentation about the Gandhara Civilization and its impact on the region in matters of arts, culture and architecture by Professor Nidaullah Sehrai.

The visitors were briefed about the long lasting and unique impact of Peshawar, Charsadda (Pushkalawati) and Hund in comparison with Nepal and Bihar in Gandhara where the architecture was not blossomed to its peak level, like the former.

The Balochistan students visited Pashtun Cultural Museum where Ms Paghunda briefed them about the lifestyle and traditions of Pashtuns. Afterwards, they were given an introduction to Pashtun literary heritage by Pashto Academy Director Nasrullah Jan Wazir.

A rousing welcome was accorded by Journalism Students Forum at the venue of Agha Khan Auditorium, with flying pigeons and traditional welcoming remarks by students.

In her speech on behalf of the visiting students, the faculty member Sardar Bahadur Khan University, Ms Hoor Jahan, thanked the organizers and students forum for arranging the cultural show and brilliant hospitality.

Afterwards, the guests visited the Academic Block-I and II. They planted a Magnolia tree to mark the visit.