Lyari’s Nawalane getting filthy water

As filthy water is being supplied to the Nawalane neighourhood of Lyari, residents fear break-out of water-borne diseases in the area if remedial measures were not taken immediately.

Abubakkar Baloch, general councillor from District South’s UC-15 Nawalane, said residents of the area had been receiving contaminated water for the past few weeks due to leakages in pipelines, causing sewage to mix with potable water.

The councillor urged the authorities to take effective measures to resolve the issue immediately so that potential spread of water-borne diseases, including gastroenteritis, could be averted. “Water being supplied to our locality every alternative day is not only bad in taste but is also muddy and it might be having sewage contamination,” Baloch said.

Referring to the persistent shortage of water in the area, the councillor lamented that despite several written and verbal complaints lodged with the authorities, no attempt was made as yet to resolve the problem.