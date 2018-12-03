Rangers arrest 20 ‘criminals’

Paramilitary soldiers claimed to have arrested 20 suspects on Saturday during raids in various parts of the metropolis.

Shahid Khan, Zohaib alias Lara, Farhan Adil, Shahzaib alias Babar, Adnan Yousuf, Wahid Shah, Ismail Shah, Babar Ata, Matiullah, Shakeel alias Rana, Ashfaq Ahmed, Fahad, Talha, Naseem, Nadeem, Jahanzaib, Faisal and Junaid were arrested during raids conducted in Landhi, Gulbahar, Baldia Town, Madina Colony, Nabi Bux, Kharadar and Mehmoodabad. The accused were involved in various cases of street crime, extortion, robberies and drug peddling, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

During another raid, two suspects, Syed Saleem and Bashir, were arrested for being allegedly involved in displaying weapons. Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized from the suspects’ possession. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.