PIMS opens separate ward for trans

Islamabad : A separate ward was opened for transgender individuals at the Pakistan Institute for Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday inaugurated the ward at PIMS. Federal Health Minister Amir Mehmood Kayani was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mazari said that securing human rights of people is her top priority. She said that the government is taking indiscriminate measures to ensure human rights of the citizens.

Meanwhile, the health minister said that four new hospitals are being built in the capital which will provide better health facilities to the public.

He said that the new ward has been allocated for transgender individuals where they will be treated for free.