Sindh forms task force to control population growth

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a task force to devise short-term, medium-term and long-term plans for stabilisation of population growth as per the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations (UN) as global targets to meet by 2030.

The Sindh Population Task Force (SPTF) was constituted following a decision taken in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in this regard. Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah announced the SPTF formation through a notification on Friday.

The notification reads that in pursuance of a decision taken in a CCI meeting on November 19, the Sindh government constituted the SPTF with the CM as chairman, and health and population welfare minister as vice chairman.

Other members of the task force include the chief secretary, planning and development minister, education minister, adviser to the CM on information, Planning and Development Board chairperson, additional chief secretary health, population welfare secretary, school education secretary, information secretary, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (Szabist) President Shahnaz Wazir Ali, representatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Aga Khan University; and others.

New members may also be added in the task force as and when required, the notification reads.

Terms of reference

The terms of reference (ToRs) of the SPTF include devising short-term, medium- term and long-term strategies for years 2020, 2023 and 2030 respectively to stabilise population growth in order to meet the UN goal.

The task force has also been assigned the responsibility to guide various sectors regarding population dynamics when they are planning their projects. Planning and development, health, education, information, youth affairs, social welfare and food and agriculture departments are some of the departments that will be guided by the SPTF.

Another ToR relates to commissioning and reviewing reports on the population dynamics that affect economic development in the province and taking policy decisions in order to reduce fertility and increase uptake of family planning.

The SPTF has also been tasked with engaging with international donors, development partners and civil society to enhance investments in family planning and reproductive health. The task force will also utilise the private sector’s potential to achieve its goals.

Legislation regarding population control and reproductive health will be another area that will be covered by the task force as it will introduce and take measures to enforce legislation and regulatory mechanisms for reproductive health right.

The SPTF will also be responsible for creating awareness about life skills-based education (LSBE) and adolescents’ sexual and reproductive health rights. The tas kforce will meet every four months under the headship of the CM.

The Family Planning Working Group (FPWG), which has been functioning since 2016, will continue its operations to control population growth and hold quarterly meetings. The FPWG will monitor family planning initiatives in the province and submit its reports to the SPTF for review and policy guidelines.