Seven terrorists convicted in Multan, Faisalabad

MULTAN: Anti-Terrorism Court No-I Judge Malik Khalid Mehmood on Thursday awarded three-year imprisonment each to two terrorists of a defunct organisation in a case of keeping expl sives.
The convicts, Mozmin Khan and Ameer Bashmi of Mohmand Agency, were awarded three-year imprisonment each and confiscation of properties under Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act 1908.
The prosecution said that the Counter Terrorism Department had arrested the convicts during a raid at Faiz-e-Aam Chowk on Head Muhammadwala Road on January 5.
The Counter Terrorism Department officials had also recovered explosives from them.
FAISALABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court Special Judge Muhammad Khalil Naz awarded 42-year collective imprisonment to five terrorists and ordered confiscation of their properties in a case of keeping explosives and illegal arms. The convicts belonged to a defunct organisation.
The ATC awarded five-year imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine to convict Ikram, three-year imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine to convict Attiqur Rehman, five-year imprisonment to convict Sajid Rashid of Khanewal and five-year imprisonment to convicts Akhtar and Sakhi Shah.
According to the prosecution, a team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had conducted a raid at Sem Nullah on Satiana Road on January 1 and arrested two terrorists
Ikram and Attiqur Rehman and recovered explosives and illegal arms from them. Later, on their pointation, the Counter Terrorism Department also nabbed three more terrorists.
