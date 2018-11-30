NAB receives complaints against housing societies

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) held a monthly meeting (Khuli Kuchehri) with members of the public in the city on Thursday and received a large number of complaints, mostly against housing societies.

The meeting was conducted by NAB Karachi Director General (DG) Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan along with his team at the bureau’s office, in compliance with the NAB chairman’s initiative, “Zero Tolerance against Corruption”, a press release said.

The complainants submitted their applications regarding cases of corruption in various government departments. The NAB official issued orders for complaint verification against various departments for the initiation of prompt action as per the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The national anti-graft body also received complaints against different private construction companies. The NAB Karachi director general also transferred complaints which did not come under the ambit of NAB to the departments concerned with directions to address them according to law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response of the public, which, he said, was a sign of trust by public in the performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption. The open court will be conducted every last Thursday of each month at the NAB office.

However, for those members of public who cannot attend the Khuli Kuchehri can send their complaints via email at [email protected] and on 021-111-622-622, Fax on 02199207949 or personally or via post at the PRCS Building Cantonment Karachi.