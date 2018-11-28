close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

One-sided affairs in Women Hockey

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Apart from the last match between Punjab Colours and Sindh Colours, the second day of the 30th National Women Hockey Championships at the National Hockey Stadium saw stronger sides beat the minnows by huge scores. Punjab Colours defeated Sindh 3-0, HEC defeated Islamabad 25-0, Railways beat KP 22-0, Army beat Sindh Whites 14-0, Wapda defeated Balochistan 26-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports