One-sided affairs in Women Hockey

LAHORE: Apart from the last match between Punjab Colours and Sindh Colours, the second day of the 30th National Women Hockey Championships at the National Hockey Stadium saw stronger sides beat the minnows by huge scores. Punjab Colours defeated Sindh 3-0, HEC defeated Islamabad 25-0, Railways beat KP 22-0, Army beat Sindh Whites 14-0, Wapda defeated Balochistan 26-0.