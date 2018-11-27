close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 27, 2018

Comfortably numb

Newspost

November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

Our political leaders love to initiate half-baked, ill-conceived projects and abandon them as soon as their political interest is served. The PML-N-led government, in the 1980s, launched a few projects in Punjab to gain popularity, but left several of them incomplete. They announced setting up cottage industry, dairy, livestock, poultry, and fish farms to boast exports, but these projects couldn’t see the light of day. In his capacity as PM, Mian Nawaz Sharif, in his first term, introduced the popular ‘Qarz Utaro, Mulk Sanwaro’ campaign to pay national debt.

People donated whole heartedly, but nobody knows whether the money was used to pay back the loan. These days we can see history repeating itself. Politicians are blaming each other for the current financial crisis. The current serious situation demands that all parliamentarians rise above personal and party interests and do what is needed for the country and its people.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost