close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Japanese national stabbed multiple times in New Delhi

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 26, 2018

Share

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old Japanese national was stabbed multiple times when he was headed towards a gurdwara in northwest Delhi’s Siraspur allegedly by a group of men who then decamped with his valuables, police said on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Tadayuki Kurihara, they added.

The incident took place on Friday at around 6.30pm when the victim was walking alone towards a gurdwara in Siraspur to attend Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations, a senior police officer said. Police said the victim had been on a two-month solo trip and landed in India three days ago.

After stabbing the victim, the group of four men allegedly looted his mobile phone and cash before fleeing from the spot, the officer said.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to the LNJP hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said.Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said, adding the accused were yet to be arrested.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story