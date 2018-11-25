Afghan FC pip SNGPL in PPFL

KARACHI: Chaman’s Afghan FC recorded their third win when they prevailed over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-1 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Sports Complex on Saturday.

The victory took Afghan FC’s points to 12 from 13 appearances. Hikmatullah provided a much-needed lead to Afghan FC in the second minute. However, SNGPL made it 1-1 through a solid equaliser from Mohammad Imran in the 26th minute. At half-time, the match was evenly poised at 1-1.

At this stage both sides tried to put pressure on each other but finally Afghan FC emerged victorious when they struck the winner through Gul Mohammad in the last minute of the gripping affair witnessed by a sizable crowd. The loss left SNGPL reeling at 11 points after 12 matches.