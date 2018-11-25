close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Afghan FC pip SNGPL in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Chaman’s Afghan FC recorded their third win when they prevailed over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-1 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Sports Complex on Saturday.

The victory took Afghan FC’s points to 12 from 13 appearances. Hikmatullah provided a much-needed lead to Afghan FC in the second minute. However, SNGPL made it 1-1 through a solid equaliser from Mohammad Imran in the 26th minute. At half-time, the match was evenly poised at 1-1.

At this stage both sides tried to put pressure on each other but finally Afghan FC emerged victorious when they struck the winner through Gul Mohammad in the last minute of the gripping affair witnessed by a sizable crowd. The loss left SNGPL reeling at 11 points after 12 matches.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports