PHC takes notice of illegal business of kidney transplants

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) observed on Thursday that doctors and private hospitals involved in the illegal business of kidney transplants would be brought to justice.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and directed it to take action against the doctors and private hospitals involved in the inhuman practice. The court directed the FIA to submit progress report before December 20, which is the next date of hearing in the case.

The petition was filed by Hamdullah, a resident of Kohat, through his lawyer Malik Ajmal Khan. The petitioner claimed that his uncle Hanibullah Khan had a kidney transplant operation in a private hospital, but it was not successful even though they were charged a huge amount.

The FIA deputy director informed the bench that they had arrested two accused in the case and efforts were continuing for the arrest of the remaining wanted persons in the case.

However, the court asked the FIA official to submit a detailed report about the illegal kidney transplant business in private hospitals across the province.

Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC), Azar Sardar submitted that a joint operation team of the commission and FIA was continuing action against the human illegal organ transplant business.

He said that during the last week following the directives of the high court and under KPHCC Act, 32 operation theatres have been sealed for lacking the required facilities.

He added that in the last 10 months, the commission had sealed more than 2,000 clinics involved in illegal and unauthorised practices.

He told the court that registration of Al-Karam Medical Centre where the petitioner’s uncle had undergone surgery expired in December 2017. He said the commission’s staff visited this hospital several times for inspection but it was always found closed.

He said the procedure was performed illegally and not under the registration of KPHCC.

During hearing, Justice Qalandar Ali Khan observed that the government should establish Health Complaint Cell for redressal of the issues. He noted that unfortunately there are so many institutions operating in the health sector, but still people are coming to the courts with their complaints. He said this showed the bad performance of the institutions.

Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah stated that health is on top of the provincial government’s priorities and is being improved through reforms.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan responded that they knew the PTI government’s performance in the shape of KP Ehtesab Commission. He remarked that everyone knows about the Ehtesab Commission’s performance against corruption.