Pemra chairman calls on ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig called on Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here, an ISPR press release said on Tuesday. They discussed measures to facilitate media in projecting positive image and narrative of Pakistan while effectively countering anti-Pakistan narrative at play through certain foreign media/inimical forces.
