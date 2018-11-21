close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Rangers arrest 10 suspected criminals

Karachi

November 21, 2018

The Sindh Rangers on Tuesday arrested 10 suspects, including an extortionist, during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out a raid on a tip-off in Korangi and arrested a suspect, Naushad Ahmed. He was said to be involved in various cases of extortion.

Khurram Abbasi, Arif, Waqar, Haroon, Faraz alias Dhanu, Imran alias rickshaw wala, Muhammad Khan and Adnan were arrested in Mobina Town, Sharifabad and Baloch Colony. The suspects were involved in various street crime cases, robberies and illegal weapons possession.

Moreover, Farooq alias Billu and Shahid Ahmed Khan alias Bubli were apprehended during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Khokhrapar for their involvement in drug peddling. Arms, ammunition and drugs were seized from their possession and they were later handed over to police for further legal action.

